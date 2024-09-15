Guadalajara Open: Olivia Gadecki Reaches First WTA Final, To Face Magdalena Frech

(MENAFN- IANS) Zapopan, Sep 15 (IANS) Australian qualifier Olivia Gadecki has powered her way to her first career WTA final, defeating Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3 in Saturday's semifinal In a stunning breakthrough week at the Guadalajara Open AKRON.

Standing in her way is Poland's No.5 seed Magdalena Frech, who earned her spot in the final after a gritty performance against No.4 seed Caroline Garcia.

Frech battled back from behind in both sets, ultimately triumphing 7-6(4), 7-5, to make her second WTA final of the year. The championship match between Gadecki and Frech will be a showdown of firsts, as both players chase their debut WTA singles title-and at the prestigious WTA 500 level no less.

Gadecki's rise this week has been remarkable. Prior to the Guadalajara event, she had not won a tour-level match since January, and she entered the tournament ranked No.152 in the world. Her run to the final makes her the third-lowest-ranked player to reach a WTA final this year. If she claims victory on Sunday, she would become the lowest-ranked champion of 2024