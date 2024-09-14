Moia: More Than 50 Employees Of Moia Returned Home From Captivity
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Of the 103 Ukrainians who were returned from Russian captivity on September 14, 38 were National Guardsmen, eight border guards, four Police officers and a rescuer.
According to Ukrinform, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko reported this in Telegram .
According to him, there are 103 more heroes at home, including 51 from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
“38 guardsmen, 8 border guards, 4 police officers and a rescuer. Now our defenders are safe and will soon hug their families,” said Klymenko.
Most of them are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. There are also those who defended the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kyiv regions.
“Two exchanges in a row is a unique work of the entire team, which is making every effort to return all prisoners of war to their homeland,” the minister emphasized and thanked the President of Ukraine, the Head of the Presidential Office and colleagues from the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war for their hard work and hard work that brings results.
“We remember all our people, we are working on their return,” Klymenko assured.
As Ukrinform reported, on Saturday, September 14, another 103 Ukrainians were returned from Russian captivity.
