Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT
Date
9/14/2024 9:12:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
VIENNA -- Secretary General of the Organization of the petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al-Ghais said Saturday that the establishment of OPEC on September 14, 1960, marked the beginning of a new era in the energy industry and global economic sector.
BEIRUT -- At least 10 people were injured in an air raid launched by Israeli Occupation aircraft on an inhabited building in south Lebanon early Saturday, according to local media reports.
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) says that in the past 24 hours, its forces successfully destroyed three uncrewed aerial vehicles and one support vehicle in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
BEIJING -- The Chinese Army says that its forces are prepared to counter any threats or provocations after two German warships transited the Taiwan Strait on Friday. (end) mt
MENAFN14092024000071011013ID1108673547
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.