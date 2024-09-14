Indian Police Kill 3 Militants In Jammu And Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Indian security forces gunned down three on Saturday in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir as Indian Prime Narendra Modi arrived in the troubled state to campaign for upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

The Press Trust of India said quoting the that three militants were killed early Saturday following an overnight encounter with security forces in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the Pattan area of Baramulla.

The forces launched a cordon-and-search operation which turned into an encounter as the hiding militants fired on the search party, gunning down three militants, it said.

The state has seen in recent days significant increase in encounters between the security forces and militants. Two soldiers were killed in an encounter in Kishtwar district yesterday while forces killed two militants on Thursday in Udhampur district in the state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi said terrorism is taking its last breath in the state. "We and you together will make Jammu and Kashmir a secure and prosperous part of the country," Modi said while addressing an election rally in the Doda district in support of his right wing Bharatiya Janata Party candidates.

The state is scheduled to go for Assembly Elections on September 18.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims which Islamabad denies. (end)

