Mobility Aids Devices Market Size, Trends | Industry Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Mobility Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Mobility Aids Devices Market Trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Mobility Aids Devices Market?



The mobility aids devices market size reached US$ 9.1 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 16.3 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2024-2032.



What are Mobility Aids Devices?



Mobility aids devices are tools created to help individuals with mobility impairments move more easily and independently. These devices encompass wheelchairs, crutches, canes, walkers, and motorized scooters, each suited to varying levels and types of mobility challenges. They are crucial for individuals with disabilities, injuries, or age-related mobility issues, offering support, stability, and an improved quality of life. Mobility aids enable users to perform daily activities, engage in social and professional interactions, and maintain a higher level of independence and safety.



Request for a sample copy with detail analysis:



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Mobility Aids Devices industry?



The mobility aids devices market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The mobility aids devices market involves the global industry focused on producing and distributing devices that help individuals with mobility impairments. This market includes a variety of products such as wheelchairs, crutches, canes, walkers, and motorized scooters, serving those with disabilities, injuries, or age-related mobility challenges. The market is driven by factors like an aging population, rising rates of chronic diseases, and technological advancements, leading to continuous innovation aimed at enhancing user convenience, comfort, and independence. Leading companies in this market are constantly developing new and improved devices to meet the increasing demand for effective mobility solutions. Hence, all these factors contribute to mobility aids devices market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:

• Wheelchairs

• Mobility Scooters

• Walking Aids (Crutches, Canes, Walkers)

• Transfer Lifts

• Stair Lifts

• Medical Beds

• Others



By End-User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Care Settings

• Elderly Care Facilities

• Rehabilitation Centers



By Sales Channel:

• Online Retailers

• Offline Retailers

• Direct Sales



By Material:

• Metal

• Plastic

• Carbon Fiber

• Others



By Technology:

• Manual Mobility Aids Devices

• Powered Mobility Aids Devices



By Application:

• Orthopaedic

• Neurological

• Cardiovascular

• Others



By Age Group:

• Pediatric

• Adult

• Geriatric



By Distribution Channel:

• Retail Stores

• E-commerce Platforms

• Specialty Stores

• Others



By Price Range:

• Low-cost Mobility Aids Devices

• Mid-range Mobility Aids Devices

• High-end Mobility Aids Devices



Segmentation By Region:



North America:

• United States

• Canada



Europe:

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• BENELUX

• NORDIC

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• ASEAN

• Australia & New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• United Arab Emirates

• Israel

• Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



• Invacare Corporation

• Sunrise Medical Holdings

• Stryker Corporation

• Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

• Permobil AB

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

• Pride Mobility Products Corp.

• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• GF Health Products, Inc.

• Meyra GmbH

• Handicare Group AB

• Arjo AB

• Nova Medical Products

• Karman Healthcare Inc.



Discover more:



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



About Us:

Reports and Insights consistently mееt international benchmarks in the market research industry and maintain a kееn focus on providing only the highest quality of reports and analysis outlooks across markets, industries, domains, sectors, and verticals. We have bееn catering to varying market nееds and do not compromise on quality and research efforts in our objective to deliver only the very best to our clients globally.



Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.



Contact Us:

Reports and Insights Business Research Pvt. Ltd.

1820 Avenue M, Brooklyn, NY, 11230, United States

Contact No: +1-(347)-748-1518

Email: ...

Website:

Follow us on LinkedIn:

Follow us on twitter:





MENAFN14092024004629010566ID1108673106