(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On September 13, 2024, Russia's central raised its key interest rate from 18% to 19%. This marks the seventh increase in over a year, reflecting the country's ongoing struggle with inflation.



The rate hike comes as Russia grapples with the economic consequences of its war in Ukraine. Military spending has surged, straining the economy's production capacity and driving up wages.



Inflation in Russia reached 9.1% in August 2024, far above the central bank's 4% target. The bank aims to reach this goal by 2025 but faces significant challenges.



Russia's has shown resilience despite Western sanctions. GDP growth reached 4.4% in the second quarter of 2024, with unemployment at a low 2.4%.



However, this growth comes at a cost. The government has increased spending by nearly 50% since 2021, primarily on defense and security sectors.







In 2024, Russia plans to allocate 40% of its budget to military expenditure, up from 14-16% before 2022. This represents a tripling of military spending compared to pre-invasion levels.

Russia's Economic Tightrope

The central bank warns that domestic demand is outpacing the economy's ability to supply goods and services. This imbalance fuels inflationary pressures.



Labor shortages exacerbate the problem. The defense industry alone lacks an estimated 400,000 workers, driving up wages across sectors.



To fund increased spending, Russia plans a major tax overhaul in 2025. This includes raising the corporate profit tax from 20% to 25%.



The government projects these changes will generate an additional 2.6 trillion rubles ($29.1 billion) in revenue. However, some analysts question the feasibility of these targets.



Russia's economic future remains uncertain. The sustainability of its current spending levels is debatable, with some experts suggesting a two- to three-year limit.



The central bank 's aggressive rate hikes aim to cool the economy and curb inflation. Yet, with continued military spending, achieving price stability remains a formidable challenge.



As Russia walks this economic tightrope, the global community watches closely. The outcome will have significant implications for both Russia's domestic situation and its role on the world stage.

