Athletes, Investors Eye Fusion CBD Products As Popularity Of Buying CBD Online Increases

As Fusion CBD Products continues to grow in popularity, more and more athletes are choosing its products as additions to their toolkits for recovery, focus and training. The simplicity of buying CBD products combined with the diversity of the company's offering-including topicals, oils, protein powders and gummies-has made the brand's products ubiquitous, especially in the world of combat sports. And it's not just Fusion CBD Products' sponsored athletes list that's growing; the brand's investor base is also poised to increase in the near future.

Energy & Focus Softgels by Fusion CBD Products

This development is nothing new to Fusion CBD Products. Since being founded in 2018 by Danny Campolargo, the Miami-based CBD company has steadily evolved, keeping pace with trends in the fitness world to offer a wide-ranging selection of products for every palette and every lifestyle. According to its website , the company creates safe, natural and GMO-free CBD products suitable for everyone from "sidewalk strollers to pro-athletes".

And athletes of all stripes have flocked to Fusion. From professional fighters and wrestlers to models who strive to stay in top shape, there are almost as many reasons to use Fusion CBD Products are there are products in their offering-many of which are specifically designed with the needs of athletes in mind. The best CBD products for athletes offered by the company include:



CBD gummies : One of the most important parts of an athlete's life is routine, and CBD gummies are one of the easiest ways to incorporate CBD into a busy, active lifestyle . These CBD gummies and capsules from Fusion CBD Products are discreet and simple to take on the go for a busy day or for after a workout; they're also a quick and simple way to incorporate the benefits of CBD into an everyday routine. From isolate to broad- and full-spectrum CBD, Fusion CBD Products offers three different types of easy-to-consume, easy-to-enjoy gummies in three flavours: Strawberry , Elderberry and Mixed Berry .



CBD oil: Everyone has to eat, and gym-goers are constantly looking for new ways to optimize their diet and build a healthier, more enjoyable routine in the kitchen . That's why for fitness-loving foodies, there's CBD oil. Available as broad-spectrum , full-spectrum and CBD isolate , these oils are one of the most versatile ways to consume and cook with CBD. Whether it's a quick dropper-full under the tongue on a busy day, or a smoothie boosted with the benefits of the oil, the sky is the limit for gym-lovers with a bit of imagination. Fusion also offers a variety of flavour selections for people buying CBD online , meaning that Fusion's French Vanilla-flavour CBD is a great addition to sweet dishes and baking, while the unflavoured version's natural bitterness, or grassiness, makes cooking with CBD oi l a great way to enhance salad dressing and main dishes.

CBD topical rubs: Recovery is a key part of life for serious gym-goers, who often look for solutions that can directly address sore muscles and stiffness. Luckily, there's Fusion CBD Products' Intensive Relief Rub for direct, fast-acting CBD relief for sore joints and muscles. Packaged in an easy-to-carry and easy-to-use container, it's an excellent way to bring relief-and the benefits of CBD, and the simplicity of buying CBD online-on the go, and to feel refreshed and ready for the next workout.

Beyond just sharing the benefits of its CBD products with athletes, Fusion also sponsors athletes in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and in other combat sports, helping them to live their dreams and excel in-and outside-the ring. Fusion CBD Products' current and past sponsored athletes include Brazilian-born UFC fighter Ariane Lipski, AKA The Queen of Violence; Tampa, Florida native and fighter Edson Barboza, who uses Fusion CBD products for recovery and weight loss before fighter; and Ukrainian kickboxing and Muay Thai champion Lena "The Hunter" Ovchynnikova.



And these athletes aren't the only ones profiting from the power of CBD; investors are also beginning to notice. As more and more people begin to buy CBD online, as the market for investment in CBD products continues to grow, and as the legal and legislative terrain surrounding the industry continues to evolve, Fusion CBD Products is reportedly collecting potential investors in what may be a move to become a publicly traded company.

This upcoming milestone would be the next in a series of wins for the company, which has been gradually expanding both its offering, its sponsorships and its community involvement. These have included partnerships with the Miami Dolphins Foundation and the Multiple Sclerosis foundation , in which Fusion donated proceeds from its sales to benefit the organizations and their work.

Balancing community, health and growth has been top of mind for the brand since 2018, and the South Florida and CBD community continue to closely follow the company's rapid process. You can stay tuned for more updates on investing in the company, and learn more about buying CBD online on Fusion CBD Products' website .

