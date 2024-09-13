ATLAS REAL ESTATE PARTNERS WITH PROPERTY MELD TO ELEVATE PROPERTY OPERATIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RAPID CITY, S.D., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Atlas Real Estate, a fully vertically integrated single family rental owner and operator specializing in property management and institutional acquisitions and dispositions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Property Meld, the leading property maintenance software solution. This collaboration aims to streamline property operations, enhance resident satisfaction, and deliver greater value to investors.

As the industry evolves, Atlas continues to prioritize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. By incorporating Property Meld's innovative software into their property management operations, Atlas will be able to increase efficiency while reducing costs for their investors.

"Investing more into Property Operations has been critical for us to drive up resident satisfaction and renewals while simultaneously keeping costs down for our investors," said Tony Julianelle, CEO of Atlas Real Estate. "Our partnership with Property Meld enables us to harness technology that aligns with our vision of delivering exceptional results."

Property Meld's mission is to deliver superior customer outcomes by optimizing property maintenance workflows, minimizing delays, and enhancing transparency between property managers and residents. Their platform simplifies operations and provides real-time communication, empowering property managers to handle maintenance efficiently while ensuring a seamless and satisfying experience for renters. Through this approach, Property Meld aligns its technology with the needs of customers, driving better results and improving overall satisfaction.

"Atlas embodies what it means to be a data-driven organization who aligns the outcome of the customers with their business goals. We're thrilled to be working with them to continue to level up Property Operations," said Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-founder of Property Meld.

The partnership between Atlas and Property Meld marks a significant step in their shared goal of transforming the property management experience for both renters and investors, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and excellence.

About Atlas Real Estate: Atlas Real Estate is a Denver-based vertically integrated owner/operator of single family rentals specializing property management, and institutional acquisitions and dispositions. Atlas manages properties across the country, offering clients and investors a unique approach driven by data and expertise.

About Property Meld: Property Meld is a leading property maintenance software provider focused on improving the efficiency and communication of maintenance operations. Their technology ensures faster response times, better tenant satisfaction, and lower operating costs for property management teams.

