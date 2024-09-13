$5K Reward Offered By Retired Police Officer For Tips Leading To Arrest And Conviction For Killing Pets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Kohlmeier- The Problem SolverLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- $5k Reward Offered By Retired Police Officer For Tips Leading To Arrest And Conviction For Killing PetsDavid Kohlmeier, a retired NYPD and Henderson police officer, and also known for his popular podcast -The Problem Solver announced today that he will offer a $5k reward to anyone that sends him tips to TheCrimeSolver that will lead to the arrest and conviction of a person(s) who has killed a domestic animal or pet."I'm disgusted with the fact that human beings can be so cruel and violent that they could kill an innocent animal. We have seen in police work that if a person is capable of killing a pet or domestic animal they could also be capable of killing a human being as well. We have to take animal cruelty and killings very seriously, and convict the offenders like murderers" states Kohlmeier.The Humane Society states: In one survey, 71 % of domestic violence victims reported that their abuser also targeted pets. In one study of families under investigation for suspected child abuse, researchers found that pet abuse had occurred in 88 % of the families under supervision for physical abuse of their children.Mutilating or killing a companion animal like a dog or cat without good reason is a felony that leads to prison time and thousands of dollars in fines.A first-time offense is often a misdemeanor and can include up to six months in jail, up to 120 hours of community service, and up to $1,000 in fines.Kohlmeier is no stranger to standing up for animals in Las Vegas. He offered thousands of dollars for finding the person that ran over a flock of adult geese and their babies in Henderson, as well as, a reward for finding the man seen on video killing horses in Red Rock.A pet owner himself, Kohlmeier states "the shocking number of animal cruelty cases reported every day is just the tip of the iceberg-most cases are never reported. Unlike violent crimes against people, cases of animal abuse are not compiled by state or federal agencies, making it difficult to calculate just how common they are.By offering a sizable reward, it may help people that see something , say something, and help us stop the rise of animal killings and cruelty to animals in Nevada."If you suspect or see animal cruelty, call 911. If not an emergency call 311. You may leave a tip anonymously at TheCrimesolver or call 1-833-TIPSCASH

