Lithuania, Germany Sign Pact On Rights Of German Troops

(MENAFN- IANS) Vilnius, Sep 13 (IANS) Lithuania and Germany signed an agreement in Berlin on the rights of German to be stationed in Lithuania on Friday, according to Lithuania's of Defence.

The deal was signed by Lithuanian Defence Laurynas Kasciunas and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, the Baltic News Service reported.

The agreement provides for the establishment of German educational and medical facilities, canteens and stores in Lithuania by the German army, and they will be exempted from tax.

According to the cost-sharing agreements, Lithuania's share of the costs will be borne by the government. The document will have to be ratified by both countries' parliaments.

The agreement was part of preparations in Lithuania to host several thousand German troops. Lithuania and Germany have agreed to deploy the brigade by the end of 2027.