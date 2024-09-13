FM, Norwegian Counterpart Talk Ties, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 13 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide on Friday, in Madrid, spoke on the state of affairs in the area and how to step up efforts to halt Israeli assault against Gaza and the dangerous worsening of the situation in the West Bank.In order to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Safadi and his allies emphasized the importance of concluding an exchange agreement, halting the risky escalation in the West Bank, guaranteeing the safety of civilians, and providing enough humanitarian aid to every area of the Gaza Strip.The two ministers talked on how to advance and fortify the two nations' bilateral ties in a number of areas.