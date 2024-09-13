Art Expo Explores Complex Layers Of Urban Identity

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Titled 'A House Overlooking the World,' Fire Station: Artist in Residence's (AIR) latest features thought-provoking works from 17 artists. On view until December 31, the exhibition digs deeper into the complex layers of urban identity, exploring its social, cultural, and environmental aspects. The unique exhibition highlights the exceptional talent nurtured by Fire Station's AIR programme, presenting works by: Somaia Dorzadeh (Iran), Oleksandra Umanska (Ukraine), Charlotte Rodenberg (US), Marco Bruno and Simone Carena (Italy), Ann Mc Nally (Ireland), Alanoud Alghamdi (Saudi Arabia), Maryam AlTajer (Bahrain) and Hannah Fakhri, Abdulla AlSallat, Shuaa al-Kuwari, Noora al-Hardan, Aljaze AlNaimi, Zainab AlShibani, Aisha al-Abdulla, Mohammed AlEmadi and Alkhuzama Alharami (Qatar).

