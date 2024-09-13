L.A. Chamber, Hollywood Chamber And Bizfed L.A. Pacs Announce Support Of Nathan Hochman For D.A.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nathan Hochman, the former Assistant U.S. Attorney General running for District Attorney of Los Angeles County, announced today that he has received endorsements from three important business groups – the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce's L.A. Jobs PAC, the Chamber of Commerce PAC and the L.A. BizFed PAC.The endorsements show that the business community understands Hochman is the best choice to restore public safety after years of increasing crime, smash-and-grab robberies, rampant burglaries and shoplifting, which has severely impacted businesses and the quality of life for L.A. County residents.“After evaluating the candidates, the L.A. Jobs PAC believes that Nathan Hochman is the right choice to restore trust in the District Attorney's office,” said Maria Salinas, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.“His commitment to both justice and safety resonate with the needs of our community and the business sector.” The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce represents over 650,000 employees and the interests of more than 235,000 businesses in Los Angeles County.The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce PAC said: "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce PAC is proud to endorse Nathan Hochman for District Attorney of Los Angeles County. We believe his values and experience are strongly aligned with the Chamber's goals of helping businesses thrive in the Hollywood community. Hollywood has long been a place for dreamers and doers, and we believe in Mr. Hochman's vision for a safer community that is the perfect place for businesses to blossom and visitors to enjoy."Jerard Wright, Director of Government Affairs at Greater LA REALTORS and Chair, L.A. BizFed PAC, said:“On behalf of the businesses and workers of L.A. County, the Los Angeles County BizFed PAC is proud to stand with Nathan Hochman as the next L.A. County District Attorney. Nathan has a long track record of independence, of promoting safe communities and delivering justice.” The Greater Los Angeles Realtors Association represents over 11,500 realtor and affiliate members.Hochman said he has spent the past year meeting with business owners who say they have been severely impacted by increasing crime and lawlessness that has erupted under the current district attorney. He understands the importance of enforcing laws to deter crime and improve public safety as well as the region's economic prosperity.“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsements of these three key business organizations that represent collectively over 235,000 businesses and over 650,000 employees in Los Angeles County. I look forward to working with the business community to help make our great county a safe place to do business, which will improve the region's economic strength, the job market and the quality of life for all,” Hochman said.About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.'s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit .

