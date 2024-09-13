ADB Approves 320 Million USD Loan To Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Sep 13 (IANS) The Asian Development (ADB) on Friday said it has approved a loan of 320 million US dollars to support the rehabilitation of roads in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, enhancing safe and all-weather connectivity in rural areas.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Roads Development Project will upgrade around 900 kilometers of rural roads in the province, which are susceptible to floods and in poor condition.

The project covers key routes that remote communities to education, care, and markets and includes measures to incorporate climate-resilient design, road safety enhancement, and sustainable maintenance practices.

According to the ADB, annual rainfall and temperature patterns have significantly increased in parts of the province, and the lack of resilient infrastructure escalated the impact of disasters on people and livelihoods.

The ADB added that flooding events since 2010 have substantially damaged the road network, hampering connectivity and escalating transportation costs, Xinhua news agency reported.

The project promises to offer technical and financial support to assist the government in preparing long-term targeted interventions that will enhance the climate resilience and sustainability of the province's road network.