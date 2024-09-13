Next Round Of Chinese Language Courses Begins With Support From Heydar Aliyev Foundation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Starting September 25, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in collaboration with Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), the Confucius Institute at Azerbaijan University of Languages, and Beijing Foreign Studies University, will once again offer Chinese language courses at UNEC, Azernews reports.

Held three times a week at the UNEC External Center, located at 6 Istiglaliyyat Street, Baku the courses will cover listening, speaking, reading, and writing, providing participants with an elementary understanding of the language.

The three-month program will be conducted remotely, with additional weekly lessons on Chinese culture. Successful participants will receive certificates and may even have the chance to study in China through scholarship programs.

The monthly fee is 60 manats, but the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will cover the costs for socially vulnerable groups, including the families of martyrs and veterans.

Applications are open until September 24, with submissions accepted at the UNEC External Education Center: Contact numbers - (012) 492 59 03 (ext. 1511) or via email at .