Next Round Of Chinese Language Courses Begins With Support From Heydar Aliyev Foundation
9/13/2024 10:09:02 AM
Starting September 25, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in
collaboration with Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC),
the Confucius Institute at Azerbaijan University of Languages, and
Beijing Foreign Studies University, will once again offer Chinese
language courses at UNEC, Azernews reports.
Held three times a week at the UNEC External Center, located at
6 Istiglaliyyat Street, Baku the courses will cover listening,
speaking, reading, and writing, providing participants with an
elementary understanding of the language.
The three-month program will be conducted remotely, with
additional weekly lessons on Chinese culture. Successful
participants will receive certificates and may even have the chance
to study in China through scholarship programs.
The monthly fee is 60 manats, but the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
will cover the costs for socially vulnerable groups, including the
families of martyrs and veterans.
Applications are open until September 24, with submissions
accepted at the UNEC External Education Center: Contact numbers -
(012) 492 59 03 (ext. 1511) or via email at .
