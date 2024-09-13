Events Industry Market Size Is Surpassing USD 326.50 Billion By 2033, Growing At Projected 11.53% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global events is anticipated to witness considerable growth due to swift digitalization, widespread internet and social adoption, and growing demand for event management services like ticket booking, event evaluation, hosting, location scouting, and catering throughout the forecast years. Newark, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global events industry generated USD 122.28 billion in revenue in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.53% from 2024 to 2033, reaching USD 326.50 billion by 2033. This substantial revenue growth is driven by advancements in event management, increased government and private sponsorships, and a rising number of trade shows, exhibitions, and product launches. Additionally, the market is expected to expand significantly due to rapid digitalization, widespread internet and social media adoption, and growing demand for comprehensive event management services, including ticket booking, event evaluation, hosting, location scouting, and catering.

Leading companies in the industry include Access Destination Services, ATPI Ltd., Anschutz Entertainment Group, BCD Group (BCD Meetings & Events), Cvent Inc., Capita Plc., CL Events, DRPG Group, Entertaining Asia, Eventbrite, Event Farm, Freeman, GL Events, Informa PLC, Live Nation Entertainment, Marriott International.

Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2023 USD 122.28 Billion Market size value in 2033 USD 326.50 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 11.53% Historical data 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast 2024-2033 Region The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Segments Type, Revenue Source, Organizer, and Age Group

. Growing Demand for Experiential Marketing: Increased emphasis on creating memorable and engaging experiences for consumers driving the growth of events and live experiences.



. Advancements in Event Technology: Innovations such as virtual and hybrid event solutions, event management software, and interactive technologies enhancing the efficiency and appeal of events.

. Rising Corporate Spending: Increased budgets allocated by companies for hosting and participating in trade shows, conferences, and corporate events.



. Economic Uncertainty: Fluctuations in the global economy and potential economic downturns affecting corporate and individual spending on events.



. Regulatory and Compliance Issues: Stringent regulations and compliance requirements related to event safety, health, and security potentially impacting event planning and execution.



. High Costs of Event Production: Significant expenses related to organizing large-scale events, including venue costs, technology, and staffing, which can be a barrier for some organizers.



. Growth of Digital and Hybrid Events: Expansion of virtual and hybrid event formats offering new avenues for engagement and reaching global audiences.



. Increasing Focus on Sustainability: Growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable event practices providing opportunities for innovation and differentiation in the market.



. Emerging Markets: Rising opportunities in emerging economies with growing infrastructure and increased investments in the events sector.



. North America: Leading the market due to a high concentration of event management companies, significant corporate spending, and advanced event technologies.



. Europe: Strong growth driven by a diverse range of events, including trade shows, exhibitions, and cultural festivals, along with supportive regulatory frameworks.



. Asia-Pacific: Rapid growth attributed to increasing disposable incomes, expanding corporate sectors, and rising demand for both domestic and international events.



. Latin America: Moderate growth with opportunities driven by improving infrastructure, increased focus on tourism, and growing event budgets.



. Middle East and Africa: Emerging growth with potential driven by investments in hospitality, infrastructure development, and the rising popularity of events and entertainment.

