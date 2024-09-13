Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Business Landscape Report 2024: Analysis Of Social Media, Attendance Figures, Stadiums, Media, League Sponsorship, Kit Suppliers, Patch Sponsor, Team Sponsorship Analysis
A complete overview of the commercial landscape of the 2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A season. The report takes a closer look at the league from a social media, sponsorship and media perspective. It also takes a closer look at the commercial setups of all the clubs on an individual basis.
The report looks to offer a detailed insight into the professional Brazilian soccer league. It explores all the main financial revenue generators across the league. It also ranks the competing teams based on commercial revenue. The report gives a detailed and in-depth overview of a highly lucrative sports league. The report provides the reader with deep insight into the media and sponsorship landscape of both the league and teams involved.
The league allows each club to secure its own media rights agreements. - Globo's media rights deal with Flamengo covers the 2019 to 2024 season, worth an estimated $47.56 million annually. This is the most lucrative team media rights deal across all the teams in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. Globo is the broadcaster in the vast majority of the league's team media rights partnerships and has another substantial agreement with Corinthians, worth $33.28 million across a six-year period. In the United States and Canada, Fanatiz have the media rights to broadcast 340 of the league's matches. 18 of the 20 clubs will show their homes games on Fanatiz. RB Bragantino and Corinthians home games are excluded from Fanatiz coverage.
Across 2024 the league is expected to generate an estimated $32.46 million from sponsorship deals. - The 2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A's top sponsorship deal in terms of annual value is the league's one-year title sponsorship deal with the betting firm Betano, worth $8 million. The blockchain and cryptocurrency provider Binance has the second most annually lucraitve agreement in place with the league. The three-year partnership is worth $5 million annually, which allows Binance to become the exclusive cryptocurrency partner of the men's Brasileirao, as well as of the top three women's leagues in the country. The smallest annual partnership for the 2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A season is Konami's one-year renewal deal, worth $1.8 million annually.
There are 302 active sponsorship deals between the league's 20 teams and their partners. - The annual value of the sponsorship deals that have been agreed by Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A teams is $302.51 million. The analyst estimates that Corinthians will receive the most from sponsors across the 2024 season. Atletico Goianiense and Cuiaba are estimated to receive the smallest income from sponsorship partners according to the analyst. The technology, media & telecom sector is the most prominent with 49 deals across the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A teams.
A detailed overview of the commercial landscape from the league's perspective. Outlining the social media position of the main properties as well as ticketing revenue. A clear breakdown of the sponsorship and media deals linked to the clubs.
Companies Featured
Globo Turner Betano Penalty Binance eFootball adidas Nike Vaidebet Pixbet Vero Banrisul Kwai
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
Executive Summary Overview Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Titles
2. Social Media
League Breakdown Club Comparison Global Soccer League's Social Media
3. 2024 Attendance Figures
Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2024 Average Home Attendances per team
4. Stadiums
5. Media Landscape
Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2024 Biggest Brazil Media Deals Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2024 Broadcast Breakdown Across the Rest of the World
6. League Sponsorship
2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Sponsorship Landscape Sponsorship Landscape - Annual Values Sponsorship Landscape - Industry Breakdown
7. Kit Suppliers
2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Kit Supplier Landscape Kit Supplier - Deal Values Kit Supplier - Brand Spend ($USD)
8. Patch Sponsorship
2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Front of Shirt Sponsors Front-of Shirt - Sponsors Breakdown Front-of Shirt - Sector Breakdown 2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Sleeve Sponsors Sleeve Sponsors - Breakdown Sleeve Sponsorship - Sector Breakdown
9. Team Sponsorship Analysis
Overview Deal Volume by Team Annual Deal Value by Team Sector Volume Sector Spend
10. Team Analysis
