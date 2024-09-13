(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of the Campeonato Brasileiro 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete overview of the commercial landscape of the 2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A season. The report takes a closer look at the league from a social media, sponsorship and perspective. It also takes a closer look at the commercial setups of all the clubs on an individual basis.

The report looks to offer a detailed insight into the professional Brazilian soccer league. It explores all the main financial revenue generators across the league. It also ranks the competing teams based on commercial revenue. The report gives a detailed and in-depth overview of a highly lucrative sports league. The report provides the reader with deep insight into the media and sponsorship landscape of both the league and teams involved.

The league allows each club to secure its own media rights agreements. - Globo's media rights deal with Flamengo covers the 2019 to 2024 season, worth an estimated $47.56 million annually. This is the most lucrative team media rights deal across all the teams in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. Globo is the broadcaster in the vast majority of the league's team media rights partnerships and has another substantial agreement with Corinthians, worth $33.28 million across a six-year period. In the United States and Canada, Fanatiz have the media rights to broadcast 340 of the league's matches. 18 of the 20 clubs will show their homes games on Fanatiz. RB Bragantino and Corinthians home games are excluded from Fanatiz coverage.

Across 2024 the league is expected to generate an estimated $32.46 million from sponsorship deals. - The 2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A's top sponsorship deal in terms of annual value is the league's one-year title sponsorship deal with the betting firm Betano, worth $8 million. The blockchain and cryptocurrency provider Binance has the second most annually lucraitve agreement in place with the league. The three-year partnership is worth $5 million annually, which allows Binance to become the exclusive cryptocurrency partner of the men's Brasileirao, as well as of the top three women's leagues in the country. The smallest annual partnership for the 2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A season is Konami's one-year renewal deal, worth $1.8 million annually.

There are 302 active sponsorship deals between the league's 20 teams and their partners. - The annual value of the sponsorship deals that have been agreed by Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A teams is $302.51 million. The analyst estimates that Corinthians will receive the most from sponsors across the 2024 season. Atletico Goianiense and Cuiaba are estimated to receive the smallest income from sponsorship partners according to the analyst. The technology, media & telecom sector is the most prominent with 49 deals across the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A teams.

A detailed overview of the commercial landscape from the league's perspective. Outlining the social media position of the main properties as well as ticketing revenue. A clear breakdown of the sponsorship and media deals linked to the clubs.

Companies Featured



Globo

Turner

Betano

Penalty

Binance

eFootball

adidas

Nike

Vaidebet

Pixbet

Vero Banrisul Kwai

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview



Executive Summary

Overview Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Titles

2. Social Media



League Breakdown

Club Comparison Global Soccer League's Social Media

3. 2024 Attendance Figures

Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2024 Average Home Attendances per team

4. Stadiums

Stadium Overview

5. Media Landscape



Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2024 Biggest Brazil Media Deals Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2024 Broadcast Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

6. League Sponsorship



2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Sponsorship Landscape

Sponsorship Landscape - Annual Values Sponsorship Landscape - Industry Breakdown

7. Kit Suppliers



2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Kit Supplier Landscape

Kit Supplier - Deal Values Kit Supplier - Brand Spend ($USD)

8. Patch Sponsorship



2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Front of Shirt Sponsors

Front-of Shirt - Sponsors Breakdown

Front-of Shirt - Sector Breakdown

2024 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Sleeve Sponsors

Sleeve Sponsors - Breakdown Sleeve Sponsorship - Sector Breakdown

9. Team Sponsorship Analysis



Overview

Deal Volume by Team

Annual Deal Value by Team

Sector Volume Sector Spend

10. Team Analysis

