47 Palestinians Martyred In Renewed Israeli Occupation Atrocities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- At least 47 Palestinians fell martyred on Friday in renewed aggressions by Israeli aircraft on separate areas in the Gaza Strip as part of the 344-day genocidal war on the enclave.

Palestinian medical teams transferred the dead bodies of 14 martyrs from Rafah and Khan Yunis governorates in the south of the territory, while three others were killed in an on Qizan Al-Najjar in Khan Yunis, according to authorities.

In central Gaza, 13 Palestinians, including seven belonging to one family, were killed in an Israeli occupation shelling of their houses at Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, they said in a press release.

The rest of the martyrs were killed in new attacks by Israeli occupation aircraft on separate areas in eastern, northwestern and western Gaza.

Israeli occupying forces have been launching atrocities on the Gaza Strip since October 7, leaving more than 40,000 martyrs, mostly women and children, and destroying infrastructure facilities, including hospitals and clinics. (end)

