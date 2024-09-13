Data Center Networking Industry Business Report 2024: Global Market To Reach $37.1 Billion By 2030 - Growing Focus On Network Automation Drives Adoption Of Intelligent Networking Solutions
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Networking - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Data Center Networking is estimated at US$26.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$37.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Several factors drive the growth of data center networking solutions. The increasing use of data-intensive applications such as big data analytics, AI, and IoT necessitates robust and scalable networking infrastructure for rapid data transmission. The adoption of multi-cloud environments requires sophisticated networking solutions to manage and route traffic efficiently across different platforms. The growth of edge computing, which processes data near the source of data generation, impacts data center networking by necessitating more distributed and dynamically managed network resources.
Regulatory and compliance requirements drive the adoption of secure and compliant networking solutions to ensure data integrity and confidentiality. The demand for higher energy efficiency pushes data centers to adopt greener technologies that optimize power usage without compromising performance. Advancements in network virtualization and Software-Defined Networking (SDN) offer more flexibility and control over data flows, driving their adoption in modern data centers.
Increasing cybersecurity threats necessitate advanced network security solutions, while consumer demand for uninterrupted services influences the adoption of redundant and fault-tolerant network designs. These factors illustrate the complex interaction between technological innovation, regulatory changes, and consumer expectations, shaping the future of data center networking solutions.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Data Center Networking Solution segment, which is expected to reach US$21.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.1%. The Data Center Networking Service segment is also set to grow at 10.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $6.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.3% CAGR to reach $10.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., AT&T, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 193
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $26.5 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $37.1 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Data Center Networking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for High-Speed Connectivity Propels Growth in Data Center Networking Evolution of 5G Networks Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Networking Solutions Increasing Data Traffic Drives Demand for Advanced Data Center Networking Equipment Adoption of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Strengthens Business Case for Agile Networks Cloud Computing Trends Spur Growth in Data Center Networking Market Emergence of Edge Computing Generates Demand for Robust Networking Infrastructure Advances in Network Virtualization Technologies Propel Market Expansion Growing Focus on Network Automation Drives Adoption of Intelligent Networking Solutions Hybrid Cloud Environments Strengthen Business Case for Integrated Networking Solutions Increasing Use of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Demand for Adaptive Networks Focus on Reducing Latency Accelerates Adoption of High-Performance Networking Solutions Expansion of Data Centers in Emerging Markets Generates Networking Opportunities IoT Proliferation Drives Demand for Scalable Data Center Networking Solutions Advancements in Fiber Optic Technologies Propel Growth in Networking Market Rising Importance of Network Security Expands Addressable Market for Secure Networking Solutions Data Center Consolidation Trends Strengthen Business Case for Efficient Networking Growth of Multi-Cloud Strategies Drives Demand for Interoperable Networking Solutions Increasing Digital Transformation Initiatives Sustain Growth in Data Center Networking Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 74 Featured)
Amazon Web Services, Inc. Arista Networks, Inc. AT&T, Inc. Avaya, Inc. Berkshire Hathaway Broadcom Ltd. Cisco Systems, Inc. Dell Technologies, Inc. Delta Electronics, Inc. Equinix, Inc. Extreme Networks, Inc. Facebook, Inc. Fujitsu Ltd. Google Cloud Platform Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. IBM Corporation Intel Corporation JPMorgan Chase and Co. Juniper Networks Inc. Microsoft Corporation Microsoft Corporation NEC Corporation Nokia Corporation NTT Communications Corporation Oracle Corporation Schneider Electric SA Siemens AG Telefonica SA Unisys Corporation Vmware, Inc.
