Huawei To Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations At Conteq Expo In Qatar

DOHA: Huawei, a global leader in Information and Communications (ICT), announced its participation in the Advanced for and Services (ConteQ Expo 2024), which will be held from September 16-18 at the Qatar National Centre (QNCC).

The event, held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, showcases innovative solutions for enhancing productivity and efficiency in the construction and services sectors.

At ConteQ Expo 2024, Huawei will showcase its latest technological innovations under the theme“Driven by Innovation Towards a Smarter, Safer, and Greener Era.”

Additionally, Huawei will present its innovative digital infrastructure solutions, featuring intelligent connectivity, intelligent foundations, and intelligent platforms designed to empower enterprise digitalization and drive digital transformation.

Through collaboration with leading ecosystem partners from China, Huawei aims to deliver comprehensive solutions that drive the transformation of industries, fostering a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future.

Huawei's expertise in industrial intelligence will also be highlighted, with special attention to how these solutions address critical challenges such as sustainability, efficiency, and safety in construction and services.

Commenting on the company's participation, Rico Lin, President of Huawei Gulf North Region, said:“At Huawei, we believe that innovation is the key to unlocking the potential of industrial intelligence in Qatar. Our participation in ConteQ Expo 2024 is a testament to our commitment to driving digital transformation and sustainability in the region."

"We are excited to showcase how our advanced technologies can empower industries and improve the quality of life for communities.”