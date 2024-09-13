Shirley Krueger Joins Community Forever Village As Senior Vice President Of Operational Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Pete Maugans - Founder and Board Chair of Community Forever VillageDENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Community Forever Village, a master-planned community dedicated to lifting the chronically homeless into a place of permanence, is excited to announce the hiring of its first employee, Shirley Krueger, as Senior Vice President of Operational Development.Shirley has over 20 years of experience in the human resource field and serves on the North Texas SHRM board as President-elect in 2024 and board President from 2021-2022. She most recently held key leadership roles at Mayday Manufacturing and Orison Holdings, where she led transformative initiatives that improved workplace culture, enhanced employee performance, and streamlined HR operations. Shirley graduated from Columbia Southern University with a BS in Business Administration in Human Resource Management and holds SHRM-SCP, SHRM-CP, and PHR certifications. She is deeply rooted in the Denton community as a longtime resident, a graduate of Leadership Denton, and past president of Denton Youth Basketball.“Shirley's extensive HR experience and innovative mindset will be invaluable as we establish our operations and build a solid organizational foundation. We look forward to her leadership strengthening our organizational capacity and inspiring our team.” Said Pete Maugans, Founder and Board Chair of Community Forever Village.Community Forever Village is a 73-acre master-planned community in Denton County, Texas that will serve the formerly chronically homeless. Using a proven multidimensional approach, Community Forever Village aims to cultivate community and empower its residents to discover a life of belonging and dignity. The village development plans include building 350 micro homes alongside an extensive array of services for residents, including a market, a spacious community center, communal kitchens, and laundry facilities. This comprehensive approach aims to cater to the community's varied needs and foster a thriving, supportive environment.For more information on Community Forever Village, please visit

