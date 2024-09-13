Waverider Scalar Wellness Center Brings Revolutionary Technology To North Phoenix With Energy Enhancement Systemtm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Waverider Scalar Wellness Center in North Phoenix uses touchless tech to wirelessly charge cells in the body and aid in the reduction of inflammation

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Waverider Scalar Wellness Center is proud to announce its grand opening in North Phoenix, featuring a cutting-edge 24-unit Energy Enhancement SystemTM or EESystem. This state-of-the-art technology utilizes "scalar waves" (sometimes called Tesla Waves) to wirelessly charge the cells in the body, promoting cell regeneration, increased energy, and improved immune function. Waverider's mission is to provide a nourishing environment and non-invasive services to help clients energize the body, oxygenate the blood, and support detoxification on their path to wellness.

The Energy Enhancement SystemTM at Waverider Scalar Wellness Center works by charging the crystalline structures that exist in every cell wall. The charge to between 70-90 millivolts can boost human cell regeneration, energy, and immune function. The EESystemTM also helps red blood cells to carry more oxygen which, in turn, aids in the reduction of inflammation. The Waverider team actively works with other practitioners such as naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, cryo-therapists, and acupuncturists to treat the whole body as well as targeted areas of pain.

"We are thrilled to bring this revolutionary technology to North Phoenix," says Kurt Kuyper, Co-Founder of Waverider Scalar Wellness Center. "My wife, Isabelle, healed herself significantly as a result of accessing the EESystemTM, and her experience fueled our passion to open Waverider. Isabelle is a former high-school teacher who was first diagnosed with an under-active thyroid in 1994 and suffered from brain fog, exhaustion, weight gain, and arthritic issues. It got to the point where she was having difficulty going up and down stairs. Hormone treatments, diets, and exercise programs didn't work for her and there wasn't anything that her doctor could do to help. In Isabelle's research into alternative therapies, she learned of the EESystemTM in 2022. Isabelle found a location in Sedona and after only a couple of sessions, her energy increased and brain fog lifted. At this point, I got more deeply interested as I watched her further improve over the next 6 months. The pain in her feet completely disappeared and she now goes up and down stairs with no problem."

Kuyper further says, "The technology has been around for over 30 years and NASA has even studied the technology. There are over 600 installations around the world, but most of them are in private homes. That started to change about two years ago when an interview conducted by Jason Shurka with the inventor, Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, generated thousands of views. Subsequently, Tony Robbins conducted an interview in which he talked about this technology and the fact that he has installed it in his homes and workplace. Fast forward to two months ago, Tony opened an EESystem center in Las Vegas with his business partner, Dan Holtz. The EESystem is a game-changer in the field of wellness and we are excited to share its benefits with our community here in Arizona."

Waverider Scalar Wellness Center also offers a variety of services including Yin-yoga, FAR infrared sauna, foot baths, and special events such as guided meditations and sound baths. Waverider also offers custom-blended bath salts to help with detoxification and select supplements to help with arterial health and oxygenation of the blood.

For more information about Waverider Scalar Wellness Center and the Energy Enhancement System, please visit their website at waveriderscalar or contact them at (623) 400-8871. The center is now open and accepting new clients. Join the wave of wellness and experience the benefits of the Energy Enhancement System at Waverider Scalar Wellness Center in North Phoenix.

