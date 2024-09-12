Toobit To List Petheart (PETH) For Spot Trading On September 13, 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is excited to announce the listing of PetHeart (PETH) for spot trading, beginning on September 13, 2024, at 11AM UTC. PetHeart is a groundbreaking project that connects pet owners and their beloved pets through an innovative integration of emotions, genetic data, and advanced biotechnology, all powered by blockchain. By offering a WEB3.0 platform and a blockchain-based data reward system, PetHeart aims to transform the pet care industry and strengthen the bond between pet owners and their pets.

The Vision Behind PetHeart

PetHeart starts with three key connections:

1 Hearts and Minds of Pet Owners : Recognizing the integral role that pets play in the lives of their owners, PetHeart fosters deeper emotional bonds and empathy, helping to mediate healing and improve the overall quality of life for pets and owners alike.

2 Pet Data Globally : As the demand for pets increases, the need for globally accessible pet-related data is growing. PetHeart facilitates the sharing of vital pet health, beauty, education, and shopping information worldwide, breaking down barriers of monopolized data systems.

3 Healthy Lifespans for Pets and Humans : With continuous advancements in social, economic, and healthcare policies for both pets and humans, PetHeart is committed to improving the quality of life for pets by providing essential healthcare technologies and predictive care solutions that promote long and healthy companionships.

The Power of the PETH

At the heart of the PetHeart ecosystem lies the PETH token, the platform's main currency and cryptographic medium. It serves as a key to unlocking value for pet owners, connecting those who practice pet care and love. PETH token holders will benefit from rewards, profits, and the protection of personal data. Additionally, the PETH token fosters an ecosystem where emerging technologies-such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart monitoring, and advanced medical tech-are optimized for pets, making it easier for pet owners worldwide to access cutting-edge solutions for their furry companions.

By combining biotechnology and blockchain, PetHeart aims to create a larger, more connected world where pets and their owners can thrive together.

Listing Information:

– Trading Pair : PETH/USDT

– Deposit Open: September 12, 2024

– Trading Start : September 13, 2024, 11AM UTC

Join PetHeart on Toobit and be part of a project that's revolutionizing pet care, bringing love, technology, and blockchain together for a brighter future for pets and their owners!

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: