Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti arrest a wanted man after a gunfight with policemen in Salmiya area.

VIENNA -- The State of Kuwait urges the international community to subject all Israeli nuclear facilities to the comprehensive safeguards system of the IAEA.

JEDDAH -- Kuwaiti Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani wins the medal of the shot put event of the 10th Arab athletic junior male and female championships.

BEIRUT -- An Israeli kills three people, including a baby, and wound three others in south Lebanon.

RABAT -- The Moroccan Health Ministry confirms the first infection with monkey-pox in the Kingdom. (end) gb