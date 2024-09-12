Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
9/12/2024 8:17:13 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Police arrest a wanted man after a gunfight with policemen in Salmiya area.
VIENNA -- The State of Kuwait urges the international community to subject all Israeli nuclear facilities to the comprehensive safeguards system of the IAEA.
JEDDAH -- Kuwaiti athlete Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani wins the Gold medal of the shot put event of the 10th Arab athletic junior male and female championships.
BEIRUT -- An Israeli Occupation airstrike kills three people, including a baby, and wound three others in south Lebanon.
RABAT -- The Moroccan Health Ministry confirms the first infection with monkey-pox in the Kingdom. (end) gb
MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108669220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.