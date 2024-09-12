Kuwait's Al-Qahtani Wins Gold At Arab Athletic Championship

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani won the medal of the shot put event of the 10th Arab athletic junior male and female championships which kicked off in Taif city, southwest Saudi Arabia, on Thursday. He set a new personal record with a 18.24m throw, and his teammate Mubarak Al-Shemmeri came second with a 15.22m. throw. The championship gathered national teams from 18 Arab countries. (end) hss

