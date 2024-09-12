General James N. Mattis Keynotes Grand Opening Of Newday USA Center Of Leadership At Georgia Military College

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ceremony highlights NewDay USA's commitment to developing our country's next generation of leaders

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General James

N. Mattis, the 26th United States Secretary of Defense and retired four-star Marine Corps General, today headlined the grand opening of the NewDay USA Center of Leadership at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Georgia. The NewDay USA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of NewDay USA, stands as the largest donor to this facility and is committed to fostering leadership development opportunities for military families and the broader community.

General Mattis delivered the keynote address following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with remarks from local officials and community leaders. "As we confront the various challenges to America's role in the world, we must recognize the qualities essential in our leaders-those who embody respect, resilience, initiative, and the willingness to drive and embrace change," said General Mattis . "The future demands leaders of courage, integrity, and aggressiveness in their pursuit of progress, all while staying true to the values that have defined and will sustain the experiment we call America."

"The NewDay USA Center of Leadership truly speaks to our commitment to providing innovative leadership development opportunities for students who aspire to shape the future of America in the fields of public service, business, sports, and the arts," said NewDay USA Founder and CEO Rob Posner . "This partnership with Georgia Military College further marks NewDay's continued legacy to serve military communities. We were incredibly proud to have General Mattis share his life experience to inspire the next generation of young leaders."

The NewDay USA Center of Leadership is a state-of-the-art, 28,937-square-foot facility designed to bring world-class learning opportunities for GMC students and the surrounding community. The center includes a 753-seat theater with Broadway level production capabilities, a full orchestra pit, a costume shop, and classrooms that will foster dialogue and engagement with leaders from business, public service, the military, sports, and the arts.

"We were thrilled to welcome General Mattis to Georgia Military College as we celebrated the official grand opening of this remarkable new facility," said Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell, IV (USA, Ret.), President of Georgia Military College . "This center will not only serve as a home for leadership development, but it will also provide a platform for students to learn from some of the most experienced and respected leaders in the world."

To date, the NewDay USA Foundation has contributed over $10 million to scholarships for children of veterans, including those from Gold Star families and children of severely disabled military veterans. This latest partnership with Georgia Military College

further strengthens NewDay USA's mission to serve and uplift the military community.

For a recording of the keynote address or imagery from the event, please contact [email protected] .

About NewDay USA

A leader in Veteran mortgage lending for 25 years, NewDay USA has proudly served more than 100,000 Veteran families nationwide. From buying a new home to refinancing, NewDay's goal is to ensure Veteran families improve their credit and get back on the road to savings to live the lives they always imagined and deserve.

NewDay has an industry-leading Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA)

record of loan performance with a delinquency rate that is two times lower than the industry average. Today, 95 percent of NewDay USA's clients are enlisted Veterans. For additional information, visit .

