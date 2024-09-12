Scholastic Corporation Announces Date For First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL ) today announced the following schedule and call information for its first quarter fiscal year 2025 announcement:



Earnings Release: Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 4:00 PM ET and posted on the Company's investor relations website, href="" rel="nofollow" scholasti .

Conference Call: Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET hosted by Peter Warwick, President and CEO, and Haji Glover, CFO and Executive Vice President. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at . To access the conference call by phone, please go to , which will provide dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call five minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. Archived Webcast and Audio Replay: The archived webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's investor relations website shortly after the completion of the live call.

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL ) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With international operations and exports in more than 135 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at .

