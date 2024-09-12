Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Announces 2024 Hall Of Fame Inductions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 Hall of Fame

4th Annual Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 Induction Ceremony to be held Sunday, October 20th, 2024

- Ron Romero - CEO Illinois Rock * Roll MuseumJOLIET, IL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Announces 2024 Hall of Fame InductionsIllinois' strong contribution to the world of music and entertainment will be on stage at the Rialto Square Theatre on Sunday, October 20th when the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet holds their 4th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony.“The Class of '24 continues to show our commitment to honoring all genres of music as well as the amazing talent whose roots can be traced to Illinois,” said Ron Romero, the museum's CEO and Chairman of the Board. Hall of Fame votes are cast by the museum's Charter Members.Inductions to the Artist/Performer category include Richard Marx, The Smashing Pumpkins, Howlin' Wolf, Little Walter and Bo Diddley who will receive a special introduction by George Thorogood. Vee-Jay Records will join the Hall of Fame in the Record Label category. Bob Stroud, a hometown Classic Rock favorite, will be inducted for his decades of on air work as a Radio Personality, and the legendary Big 10 WCFL enters the Hall of Fame in the Radio Station category. Joe Shannahan's Metro Chicago will enter in the Performance Venue Category. Marshall Thompson and The Original Chi-Lites will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.This year's Founder's Choice Award recipient is Country artist Suzy Bogguss. Suzy will receive a special introduction from WGN Radio's Steve King and Johnnie Putman. Songwriters entering the Hall of Fame include Willie Dixon and Steve Goodman. Steve, along with the late John Prine and Bonnie Koloc attended the Old Town School of Folk Music in the '60's together and were great friends. Koloc will appear and perform some of Steve Goodman's songs along with Skip Griparis. Ron Coomer, the radio voice of the Chicago Cubs will join them on stage for Steve's“Go Cubs, Go!” and will accept his Induction to the Hall of Fame.WGN Radio's Bob Sirott will return as Master of Ceremonies. Additional Hall of Fame performances, events and live appearances from Illinois artists, broadcasters and journalists are being finalized and will be announced soon.Ticket prices are $65.00, $55.00 and $45.00 each and are available now on the museum's website at as well as and at TicketMaster .The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 . 9 West Cass St . Joliet, IL 60432 . 815-927-1540

Ron Romero

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66

+1 815-955-1247

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

The Stars are out at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum Route 66

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.