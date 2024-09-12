Zelensky Discusses Defense Support, Reconstruction Of Ukraine With Estonian President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of Estonia Alar Karis in Kyiv to discuss defense support, Ukraine's reconstruction, and the path to the European Union.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the head of state.

Zelensky thanked the President of Estonia and his wife, Siri Karis, for participating in the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit, which will take place in Kyiv today.

Video: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine also noted the decision of Estonia to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually for the defense needs of Ukraine, which is enshrined in the bilateral security agreement.

“We are grateful for your support in all spheres and a very important agreement on security cooperation between our countries. We are very pleased to have so many strategic partners,” Zelensky emphasized.

In addition, he thanked Estonia for its active participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular for the projects already implemented in the Zhytomyr region.

Special attention was paid to Ukraine's European integration progress. Zelensky noted Estonia's significant expert support for Ukraine in the negotiation process.

As Ukrinform reported, President of Estonia Alar Karis arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

Photo: OP