Egypt, Kuwait Sign A Host Of Cooperation Accords

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait and Egypt on Thursday signed ten memoranda of understanding and executive programs in the sectors of planning, environment, youth, sports, media, tourism, training and housing.

This came during the 13th session of the joint commission, headed by the Kuwaiti and Egyptian ministers of foreign affairs, respectively Abdullah Al-Yahya and Dr. Badr Abdelati.

Minister Al-Yahya and the of Planning Dr. Ranya Al-Mashat signed the executive program for scientific and technical cooperation in the sector of planning. He also inked another one with the Sports Minister Dr. Ashraf Subhi in addition to a MoU with the Minister of Environment Yassmin Fuad as well as a memo with the Minister of Investment Hassan Khatib.

Moreover, the two foreign ministers signed executive programs for cooperation in the fields of housing, construction, boosting competition, tourism, media and diplomatic training. (end)

