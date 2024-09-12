83Rd Meeting Of GCC Central Bank Governors Committee Held In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The 83rd meeting of the Central Governors Committee of the GCC was held on Thursday in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, Bandar bin Mohammed, said in his speech that the wise policies and rational directives of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC, contributed to supporting the stability of the region, adding that these directives were reflected in the path of growth and sent the foundations for the spirit of innovation and initiative among our peoples. Until it led development in order to achieve the advancement and prosperity of the GCC countries.

He also praised the fruitful efforts made by the members of the Preparatory Committee for the GCC Central Bank Governors Committee during their first meeting held in Doha last August to discuss a number of issues, most notably the current and future initiatives in the plan to activate joint Gulf action in the field of work of the GCC Central Bank Governors Committee. The Cooperation Council for the period 2023-2027, in addition to submitting a set of recommendations to take appropriate decisions regarding them.

For his part, Secretary-General of the GCC, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, said in his speech that the results and recommendations of the 83rd meeting of the Central Bank Governors Committee will contribute to enhancing financial and economic integration among the countries GCC.

Al-Budaiwi concluded by stressing that the decisions and recommendations reached by the committee on the topics on the meeting's agenda will enhance the economic rapprochement between the GCC countries in all monetary fields and push the GCC countries' progress forward in this field.

The Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed, chaired the 83rd meeting of the Gulf Central Bank Governors Committee. During the meeting, a number of topics on the agenda related to the work of the Gulf central banks and ways to enhance cooperation in the banking field were discussed. (end)

