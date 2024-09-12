Guidehouse Part Of Successful SAIC Team In The Department Of The Treasury's Tcloud Contract Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enabling the Treasury Department to rapidly and securely adopt a modern, flexible, and cost-effective approach to using and consuming data in the cloud

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has been awarded a contract by prime contractor Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), in support of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's cloud contract called TCloud. SAIC was awarded the initial contract in 2023 to provide a complete range of cloud and professional services.

The TCloud contract supports the Treasury Department's adoption and transformation of a multi-cloud environment by centralizing management of the systems infrastructure, platform, and software-as-a-service by a single broker. Guidehouse will provide professional services support for the project and drive adoption of the cloud, among other roles.

"Guidehouse is honored to be a part of this important effort to support the U.S. Department of the Treasury and transform how it supports customers by delivering solutions that increase mission agility and reduce time to market," said Brian Gagnon, partner and Public Sector Financial Services Practice Leader at Guidehouse. "We look forward to working on this digital transformation journey for the Treasury – improving IT service offerings through the shift to a modern, flexible, scalable, efficient, and effective means of using and consuming data in the cloud. We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Treasury and SAIC on this important initiative."

Through this initiative, the Treasury Office of the Chief Information Officer aims to standardize and centralize cloud services that provide secure, efficient, and cost-effective business and technology innovation. TCloud will offer the enterprise a single source to support their cloud needs.

Guidehouse has supported the U.S. Department of the Treasury for over 15 years. The firm's Financial Services segment serves commercial and public financial services entities of all sizes. Backed by proven success in protecting enterprises and enabling efficiency, agility, and growth, Guidehouse helps clients mitigate risks, navigate regulations, adapt to shifting markets, and remain resilient in the face of earnings pressures and scarce resources.

