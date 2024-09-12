Latvia's Parliament Bans Belarus-Registered Vehicles

(MENAFN- IANS) Riga, Sep 12 (IANS) Latvia's parliament has adopted amendments to the Road Traffic Law, imposing a ban on the operation of registered in Belarus within Latvian territory.

According to the national news agency LETA, the new law requires that all Belarusian-registered vehicles currently in Latvia must either be removed from the country or re-registered for road use in Latvia by October 31.

Following this deadline, Belarusian vehicles will only be permitted to enter Latvia for a single transit passage, provided an application is submitted in advance via the e-services of the Road Traffic Safety Directorate, Xinhua news agency reported.

The amendments outline two exceptions. The ban does not apply to persons with reduced mobility driving specially adapted vehicles registered in Belarus, who are visiting their relatives in Latvia. Additionally, Belarusian-registered vehicles may enter Latvia in special circumstances concerning state interests. In such cases, individuals must obtain permission from the Financial Intelligence Service, which can grant entry for up to three months.

In instances of non-compliance with the regulation, Latvian authorities will have the power to confiscate Belarusian-registered vehicles.