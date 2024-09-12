Quartile's 2024 Retail Media Pulse Report Reveals Winning Strategies In Increasingly Competitive Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Research Highlights Key Trends and Highest ROI Channels in Retail Advertising, With Over 75% of Marketers Reporting High Satisfaction

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartile, the world's largest retail optimization platform, today announced the release of its latest research report, "2024 Retail Media Pulse Report: Insights and Outlook". This extensive study offers a deep dive into the retail media landscape in 2024 and beyond, providing essential insights to help marketers and businesses navigate a competitive and evolving market.

Conducted by independent market research firm NewtonX, the online survey polled nearly 150 U.S. retail marketing leaders across SMB, MMB, Enterprise, and Agency brands. It found that over 75% of marketers are satisfied with how retail media has contributed to achieving their company goals, with Amazon Ads and Google Ads emerging as the top-performing channels in terms of ROI.

"2024 Retail Media Pulse Report: Insights and Outlook" delivers a thorough analysis of how marketers in every segment are leveraging a multi-channel strategy to boost sales, enhance brand awareness, and engage customers. The report also sheds light on the most effective channels, budget allocation strategies, and the transformative role AI is expected to play in retail media.

"As retail media continues to evolve, our report provides marketers with the critical insights needed to stay competitive," said Daniel Knijnik, CEO and Co-Founder at Quartile. "We're excited to share these valuable finding to help marketers refine their strategies for Q4 and well into 2025."

Key findings include:



Multi-Channel Success: Successful retail media strategies are multi-channel. Marketers use ~4 retail media channels as part of their retail media strategy, with Search, Social, and Amazon continuing as dominant channels.



Leading Channels Are Essential: Respondents confirmed that Amazon Ads and Google Ads are their most effective channels for ROI. While other channels like Meta Ads serve useful for mid and upper funnel conversion.



Increasing Investment Will Increase Competition: Optimism and ROI are fueling increased investment across multiple channels through Q4 and into 2025. Retailers looking to stay competitive will need to select the right channels, optimize ad budgets, and navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.

AI Will Decide Future Leaders: There was consensus amongst all respondents on the need for innovative solutions including AI, real-time targeting, and enhanced personalization. With that demand comes increased investment in AI as the next frontier in retail media.

"Understanding where your retail media efforts stand in comparison to broader industry trends is crucial for strategic planning and growth," added Sylvio Lindenberg, CMO and Co-Founder at Quartile. "This report offers clear, actionable insights that can help businesses refine their strategies and achieve even greater success."

To download the complete report, please visit 2024 Retail Media Pulse Report: Insights and Outlook .

For additional insights from Quartile's research, visit the Quartile blog .

To learn more about leveraging AI to optimize your retail media advertising, visit Quartile .

About Quartile

Quartile, the world's largest retail media optimization platform, is a trusted partner for multichannel e-commerce success. Through patented AI technology and unmatched expertise, we fuel growth for 5,300+ brands and sellers worldwide and manage an annual ad spend exceeding $2 billion. The award-winning platform covers major marketplaces and ad channels for optimal reach. The result is unprecedented granularity, smarter budgeting, and bespoke solutions for retailers.



