Summer May Be Ending, But It's The Perfect Time To Learn About Sun Protection And The Signs Of Skin Cancer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Back-to-School brings a new year of award-winning education through the American Skin Association-sponsored SPOTS Program, in conjunction with Washington University School of

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As days get shorter and summer clothes get packed away in favor of back-to-school outfits, American Skin Association (ASA) is reminding people that sun protection never goes out of style.

That's why ASA is honored to sponsor another year of education through the award-winning SPOTS program. SPOTS-Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students-is a community educational outreach initiative that targets students from preschool through high school to promote awareness about skin cancer prevention and early detection.



Stewarded by Drs. Sofia Chaudhry of Saint Louis University and Laurin Council of Washington University School of Medicine in Saint Louis and led by medical students in more than 60 medical schools nationwide, SPOTS employs innovative methods that include interactive activities, personal narratives, classroom training, and downloadable teaching materials. As part of its program offerings, medical students visit local schools to instruct students about sun-safe habits, skin self-exams, and avoiding artificial tanning beds. The goal is to empower children and teenagers to safeguard themselves against sun exposure.

There is also a particular focus on distinctions in how melanoma and skin cancer present differently on light and dark skin, to help to close a critical gap in societal knowledge.

"Skin cancer doesn't discriminate by time of year or color of skin," Dr. Lynn Cornelius, Chief of the Division of Dermatology at Washington University School of Medicine, said. "As summer ends and the school year begins, we're excited to once again offer our innovative learning programs to schools across the United States, so that students everywhere understand the importance of sun safety and skin health."

The education program began as a collaboration between Saint Louis University and Washington University School of Medicine – both in Saint Louis, Missouri – but has expanded to programs

nationwide. ASA and Washington University are now in their sixth year of collaboration on the program.

In May of this year, the SPOTS program received the inaugural

2024 Research Achievement Award in Community Education/Outreach

at the 2024 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting.

"Skin damage from the sun during childhood and adolescence can lead to future skin cancers, with one in five Americans developing skin cancer during their lifetime.

This is why it is crucial that we educate our youth on the importance of sun protective habits," said Dr. Chaudhry. "The SPOTS program aims to empower students

to make healthy, skin-safe choices all year long."

"ASA's mission includes championing skin health by educating children and their parents on the importance of sun safety. We are proud to continue our partnership with SPOTS" said ASA Chairman Howard P. Milstein. "We are pleased to be continuing our collaborations and look forward to another successful year."

To learn more about the SPOTS program, visit spotseducation .

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. Established as a 501(c)(3) organization to serve the now more than 100 million Americans - one-third of the U.S. population - afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health - particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease.

For more information, visit

americanskin .

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2024 Platinum Seal of Transparency, and the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

SOURCE American Skin Association

