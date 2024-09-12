Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The small animal imaging (in-vivo) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.59 billion in 2023 to $2.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to preclinical research and drug development, expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, growth in translational research, disease modeling and pathophysiology studies, academic and government funding for research.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The small animal imaging (in-vivo) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to development of novel imaging probes and tracers, expansion of preclinical CROs (contract research organizations), integration of ai in image analysis, advanced multimodal imaging systems, 3d and high-resolution imaging for small animals, rise in research for rare and orphan diseases.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market

Growing expenditure in the healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the small animal imaging (in vivo) market going forward. Healthcare expenditure refers to the overall cost of health care (including public and private expenditures) as a percentage of GDP. Rising healthcare expenditure and increasing healthcare awareness encourage the concept of self-care management, where PET equipment is used in techniques such as small animal imaging.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market include Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Aspect Imaging Ltd., Mediso Ltd., Siemens AG, Life Technologies Corporation.

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovative products for preclinical MRI systems to gain a competitive advantage. Innovative products for preclinical MRI systems may include advanced coil designs for improved image resolution, real-time functional imaging capabilities, and user-friendly software for streamlined data analysis.

Segments:

1) By Component: Micro-MRI, Optical Imaging, Nuclear Imaging, Other Components

2) By Application: Monitoring Treatment Response, Bio Distribution, Determining Drug or Target Engagement, Cancer Cell Detection, Biomarkers, Longitudinal Studies, Epigenetics

3) By End User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Institutes and Research Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Definition

Small animal imaging (in vivo) refers to the advanced imaging techniques for monitoring cellular activity, pharmacological effects that have been developed, and disease progression in live animals. Small animal imaging (in vivo) is used to observe, define, and quantify normal and pathologic processes in living animal organs and tissues non-invasively.

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on small animal imaging (in-vivo) market size, small animal imaging (in-vivo) market drivers and trends, small animal imaging (in-vivo) market major players, small animal imaging (in-vivo) competitors' revenues, small animal imaging (in-vivo) market positioning, and small animal imaging (in-vivo) market growth across geographies. The small animal imaging (in-vivo) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2024



Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2024



Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.