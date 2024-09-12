New Product Safety Recalls
Red Toolbox Recalls Stanley-Branded Jr. Kids Garden Sets Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; Violation of federal Ban for Lead in Paint; Sold Exclusively by Costco Wholesale
Petzl America Recalls GYM, PANDION and PANJI Climbing Harnesses Due to Fall Hazard
About 866,000 AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pumps Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; One Death Reported; Manufactured by Bestway and Sold with SaluSpa, Coleman, and Hydro-Force Spa Liners
Glen Dimplex Americas Recalls Cadet Apex72 Electric Heaters Due to Fire Hazard
GOETAS Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by GOETAS
MJKSARE High Chairs Recalled Due to Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for High Chairs; Imported by Worldwide Windows; Sold Exclusively on Amazon
Intellio Toys Recalls Bright Builder Fort Kits Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist .
