Jolly Rancher Unleashes The Fruitiest Ropes, Inside And Out, With The Launch Of Jolly Rancher Ropes

Experience bold fruit flavor in every chewy bite with two iconic Jolly Rancher flavors in each bag



HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to rope in the flavor!

Jolly Rancher announces the launch of its newest sensation: Jolly Rancher Ropes. These new mouthwatering treats add a punch of bold fruit flavor with every bite. Offering a twist on the iconic Jolly Rancher flavors you already know and love, Jolly Rancher Ropes are here to bring a whole new vibe to your snack stash.

The new Jolly Rancher Ropes, available now at retailers nationwide.

And why settle for one flavor when you can have two at a time? Jolly Rancher Ropes deliver maximum fruit flavor with unique, dual-flavor packs. Each rope is stuffed with flavor from the inner filling to the outer layer, ensuring an epic taste experience that hits you with every chew. Jolly Rancher Ropes will be available in two boldly delicious flavor combos that will make your tastebuds dance:



Green Apple + Watermelon Blue Raspberry + Cherry

"If you thought you loved Jolly Rancher before, just wait until you try Jolly Rancher Ropes!" said Danielle Ford, Sr Brand Manager of Jolly Rancher. "We know this new innovation will quickly become a fan favorite among younger consumers. Bringing our impossibly fruity flavors to a deliciously chewy rope form delivers an unbeatable combination."

Available now, Jolly Rancher Ropes are offered in 6 and 10 oz bags at retailers nationwide and online. Whether you're satisfying your sweet tooth or sharing with friends, Jolly Rancher Ropes are the perfect choice to level up your snacking experience.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY ) is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, REESE'S, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.



For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.



