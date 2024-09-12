JMAN Group Announces Recent Partner Appointment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Natalie Cramp will join as Partner, bringing years of experience as a data and AI leader

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JMAN Group , the leading commercial data partner for private equity funds and their portfolio companies, has announced the appointment of Natalie Cramp to the Senior Leadership team to help shape and drive their global delivery model and develop innovative solutions for their clients to enable them to maximize the potential of data and AI in this rapidly evolving field.



Natalie Cramp will join as Partner, bringing years of experience as a data and AI leader

Continue Reading

Natalie brings more than 15 years' experience in leading private, public and third sector organizations through significant periods of innovation and change. She joins JMAN after five years of leading a data and AI consultancy. She is particularly passionate about the people elements of transformation, and how to help business leaders navigate the data and AI landscape and maximize its potential, as such she's also a regular speaker for Vistage, delivering training to C-suite leaders in understanding how to create value from data and AI for their business. A recognized leader in the data field, Natalie's been named in the Tech Women Celebration 50, the Twenty in Data and Tech 2023, and the Data IQ 100 multiple times. She takes an active role in the data community, chairing a cross-industry Data Ethics Advisory Board, chairing Women in Data®'s Women's Health work and as a member of the Mayor's Data for London Advisory Board. Natalie's career as a problem solver has seen her on both client and consultancy side and as part of the team rapidly scaling organizations including the London 2012 Olympics.

"We are delighted to welcome Natalie as our first Partner," said Anush Newman, CEO and Co-Founder. "As well as bringing an unparalleled wealth of expertise and experience to JMAN Group and our clients, Natalie has a reputation in the industry for working at the cutting edge of technology and getting things done. Natalie is a recognized leader in the data and AI industry, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome her into the JMAN family."



Biographies and contact information for the JMAN's leadership team can be found at #jman-leadership .

About JMAN

JMAN is the commercial data partner that specializes in maximizing value creation activities for private equity funds and their portfolio companies. We partner with our clients to address the growing need for investment decisions and value creation initiatives to be backed by reliable, real-time data. When companies partner with JMAN, we combine our data science and data engineering expertise with our deep commercial understanding to deliver tangible, high-value outcomes at pace.

Founded in 2010, JMAN has a global footprint with offices in New York, London and Chennai. Our team of more than 350 experts partner with more than 80 private equity funds and over 200 portfolio companies. Nearly 85% of our business is from recurring partnerships with our clients.

JMAN has been a portfolio company of Baird Capital since 2023. For more information, please visit

CONTACT

Christina Angello

+1 929 635 6900

[email protected]

SOURCE JMAN Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED