Filevine Revolutionizes Depositions With Depo Copilot, An AI-Powered Second Chair For Litigation Attorneys

Salt Lake City, UT, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filevine , a leading innovator in legal technology, today announced the launch of Depo CoPilotTM, a groundbreaking AI-powered assistant that acts as a virtual second chair for attorneys during depositions. Depositions are a pivotal moment in every case, but the pressure to extract critical information and identify inconsistencies while staying present in the conversation is immense. Attorneys have just one shot to gather this evidence – a single missed question or overlooked detail can have a devastating impact on the overall case outcome.

Depo CoPilotTM is an entirely novel product that significantly enhances the effectiveness of legal professionals during depositions. The tool livestreams a transcript of the deposition and provides real-time AI-powered analysis, goal tracking, and deposition support to attorneys while they are still in the room with the deponent.

Introducing Your Deposition CoPilot

Depo CoPilotTM leverages AI to transcribe the testimony with unparalleled speed and provide real-time insights and analysis throughout the deposition, empowering attorneys to:



Capture all critical information: Identify discrepancies in witness testimony that may be missed by human observers, ensuring crucial details are not overlooked.

Ask the right questions: Recommend follow-up questions based on the deposition content to refine your questioning strategy and ensure every line of questioning is explored. Stay on track: Monitor progress towards pre-defined goals for the deposition, ensuring all essential evidence is captured.

Depo CoPilotTM not only records and transcribes the deposition in real-time, but also tracks goals within the platform and analyzes the transcript, highlighting one's progress toward key goals and providing actionable insights for immediate review.

Affordable Innovation

Depo CoPilotTM is designed to be accessible to attorneys of all practice areas and firm sizes. The first-of-its-kind tool is offered at a competitive price, while providing enhanced value to users. Over 1,000 attendees at Filevine's recent user conference, LEX Summi , were granted exclusive, free access to the tool ahead of the general market. The general public can now join the waitlist to purchase Depo CoPilotTM at depocopilot.com .

The Future of Depositions

Depo CoPilotTM represents the future of legal technology. Depo CoPilotTM can stream live, in-person depositions or virtual depositions taken via video conference tools such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. The tool empowers attorneys like never before with advanced insights, including the ability to identify credibility issues, detect evasive answers, and expose contractions in the deponent's responses.

“The launch of Depo CoPilotTM exemplifies Filevine's commitment to helping law firms run more efficiently and advance the legal field through technology,” said Filevine's Chief Product Officer, Michael Anderson.“By embracing cutting-edge AI , then pairing it with the foundational infrastructure of our platform, we're elevating the abilities of attorneys and transforming the way legal work gets done.”

For more information about Depo CoPilotTM and to join the waitlist, visit .

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal operating system, Filevine is dedicated to empowering organizations with tools to simplify high-stakes legal work. That is why Filevine now offers a full suite of AI-powered solutions built with the legal user in mind. Supporting everything from lead intake and e-signatures, to document assembly and case management, to timekeeping, billing, payments and business analytics, Filevine is used by over 3,400 law firms and legal teams daily to deliver excellence. Filevine is recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Utah Business Fast 50 lists, is a Top Workplace USA winner, and is among the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

