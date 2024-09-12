Solareum Prepares For Mainnet Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Uniting Blockchain with for a Sustainable Future

TORONTO, CANADA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the fourth quarter of 2024 approaches, Solareum is excited to announce significant progress in integrating renewable energy with blockchain technology, leading up to our highly anticipated mainnet launch. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability, marking a pivotal moment in our journey towards revolutionizing the renewable energy sector.New SaaS Model for On-Chain Data AccessWe have developed a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that not only allows individuals with solar installations, government entities, and companies to access a wide range of on-chain data but also enables secure data storage directly on our Blockchain. This tier-based system provides tailored access levels, from local to global insights, ensuring that all users, whether individual homeowners, large corporations, or government institutions, can harness the full potential of their data and contribute to a decentralized, secure data ecosystem.For further insights into the advantages of blockchain for data storage, explore our recently featured op-ed, "Choose Blockchain for Data Storage – Here's Why " by our Co-founder and VP of Strategy Joshua L'Heureux, which highlights the security and efficiency blockchain brings to data management. Learn more and follow our advancements in blockchain technology here.Enhanced Solareum DashboardOur newly refined dashboard transforms raw data into visually appealing graphs and actionable insights, enhancing user experience and accessibility. This tool is crucial for validators and users alike, providing a seamless interface to engage with the Solareum ecosystem and manage renewable energy data efficiently.API Integration and ExpansionWe integrated successfully with Tesla Powerwall for powering our testnet , alongside exploring additional robust APIs like SolarEdge, Enphase, and Lion Energy. These integrations are set to drastically increase the volume and variety of data we can handle, promising unprecedented transparency and efficiency in data management.GEM Device DevelopmentsOur Green Energy Monitor (GEM) devices are making significant strides in the renewable energy landscape. Successfully integrated with Tesla Powerwall systems, these devices now feature Wi-Fi connectivity, simplifying installation and enhancing user experience. They are actively storing energy data on our testnet, which has been crucial in testing the stability of our blockchain network. With two nodes currently running and serving as validators, we're ensuring the reliability and accuracy of the data captured.As we progress, the design of the GEM devices is being fine-tuned. Initially crafted through 3D printing, we are transitioning to injection molding for future models to boost their durability and scalability. This development is part of our broader effort to prepare the devices for wider application across various solar inverters, including SolarEdge, Enphase, and Lion Energy.In a significant milestone, four GEM devices are scheduled for dispatch this week to our partners for initial testing. This marks the first deployment of our devices beyond the initial Tesla Powerwall integration. Each partner will receive two devices-one for residential use and another for corporate settings. Additionally, two devices will be strategically placed at a fully off-grid site and an industrial-scale solar farm. This diversified testing environment is designed to expand the application scope of the GEM devices and enhance the diversity of the data collected.The forthcoming shipment of these devices is a pivotal step in our journey, poised to boost the volume of power data recorded on our blockchain and significantly enrich our network's data pool. This effort underpins our commitment to strengthening the integration of renewable energy and blockchain technology, ensuring that our GEM devices contribute effectively to a sustainable future.Strategic Partnerships in Renewable EnergyOur partnerships with key players like Solar Solutions of America , RenewableNRGY, and Greenworx underline our collaborative approach to tackling the challenges of renewable energy. These alliances not only enable us to extend our technological advancements across the United States and beyond, promising a more sustainable and energy-efficient future, but also involve each partner selling our GEM devices to their existing client base-combined over 8,000-and to new clients. Each GEM device will act as a node for our chain, further enhancing the decentralized capabilities of our network.A Greener Layer 1 BlockchainWe set ourselves apart from other layer 1 blockchains by being validated 100% by green energy generation, through our patent-pending Proof of Generation protocol. This innovative approach not only supports our sustainability goals but also ensures that every transaction and operation within our network contributes positively to the environment. This distinct model demonstrates our leadership in integrating blockchain technology with genuine green energy solutions.Looking Forward to a Brighter TomorrowAs we gear up for our mainnet launch, we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the renewable energy market, particularly focusing on solar energy. Our ongoing developments and strategic partnerships are set to redefine the landscape of renewable energy and blockchain integration, ensuring a greener, more sustainable future for all.About SolareumFounded on the principles of sustainability and technological innovation, We are leading the charge in harmonizing renewable energy with blockchain technology. Our platform is uniquely validated 100% by green energy generation through our patent-pending Proof of Generation protocol. This approach ensures that every transaction and operation within our network not only supports our sustainability goals but also actively contributes to environmental conservation. As we prepare for the upcoming launch of our layer 1 blockchain, entirely validated by renewable energy, Solareum continues to set new standards, promoting environmental responsibility and technological advancement in harmony, and demonstrating our leadership in integrating blockchain with genuine green energy solutions.

