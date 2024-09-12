China's Slowdown Weighing On Outlook For Global Oil Demand Growth

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Amid an abrupt deceleration in Chinese oil consumption, global demand growth is cooling sharply from the rates seen in recent years, which has been projecting since the first forecast for 2024 was published in June 2023, said the International Agency (IEA).

World oil demand is on course to increase by 900 000 barrels per day (b/d), or 0.9 percent, in 2024 and 950 000 b/d next year, down from 2.1 million b/d, or 2.1 percent, in 2023, the IEA said in a new report.

Monthly data reported by countries representing 80 percent of global oil demand for the first six months of 2024 are now available, it said, adding that the data confirm the sharp slowdown in the rate of growth in oil consumption.

Global demand rose by 800 000 b/d, or 0.8 percent, year-on-year during the first half of the year, the report showed.

The recent downturn in China has been even more acute than expected, with oil demand in July declining year-on-year for a fourth consecutive month, it said, adding that tt the same time, growth outside of China is tepid at best.

This weaker demand environment has helped fuel a sharp sell-off in oil markets. Brent crude oil futures have plunged from a high of more than $82 per barrel in early August to near three-year lows at just below $70 per barrel on 11 September, according to the IEA's report.

China has been the cornerstone of the growth in global oil demand so far this century. Dynamic factory activity, massive infrastructure investments and rising prosperity across a population of over 1 billion people driving what has, at times, felt like an inexorable expansion in oil consumption, it added.

Over the past decade, the annual increase in Chinese oil demand has averaged in excess of 600 000 b/d, accounting for more than 60 percent of the total global average increase, it indicated.

Moreover, Chinaآ's share of global demand growth has expanded since the pandemic. This year, demand outside China will remain 0.3 percent below 2019 levels, but in China, consumption will be 18 percent higher, it concluded. (end) ma

