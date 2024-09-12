Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On UNRWA In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia condemned on Thursday the recent Israeli strike on a school operated by that is displaced Palestinians in Gaza which resulted in the killing of many civilians including UNRWA workers.

The Saudi Foreign stressed in a statement that an immediate ceasefire is needed now more than ever, and the protection of civilians from this unprecedented terror on Gaza by the occupation.

They reiterated their rejection of targeting humanitarian facilities, organizations, and workers and emphasized the responsibility of the international community to enforce accountability and put an end to these ongoing Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law. (end)

kns









MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108666417