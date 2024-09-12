Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On UNRWA In Gaza
9/12/2024 8:04:35 AM
RIYADH, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia condemned on Thursday the recent Israeli Occupation strike on a school operated by UNRWA that is housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza which resulted in the killing of many civilians including UNRWA workers.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry stressed in a statement that an immediate ceasefire is needed now more than ever, and the protection of civilians from this unprecedented terror on Gaza by the occupation.
They reiterated their rejection of targeting humanitarian facilities, organizations, and workers and emphasized the responsibility of the international community to enforce accountability and put an end to these ongoing Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law. (end)
