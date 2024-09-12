(MENAFN- Mid-East) l > Yas Island unveils all-new Airport Lounge at Zayed International Airport - Middle East Business News and Information - mid-east Face Insta Tele Tu Twi Web You



Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the region's premier leisure and entertainment destination, recently launched Yas Island Lounge – a sophisticated space situated at the arrival's hall of the state-of-the-art Zayed International Airport.

Officially inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations and Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, the lounge aims to provide travellers with a warm and informative welcome to the world-class attractions and experiences Yas Island offers.

This latest addition to Zayed International Airport's impressive array of facilities further enhances the guest experience providing a seamless transition from arrival to their preferred choice of stay in Abu Dhabi. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by a dedicated Yas Concierge team, ready to assist with all their holiday needs. The lounge offers a relaxing environment where travellers can unwind after their journey, discover Yas Island's attractions, book experiences while enjoying complimentary refreshments. Additionally, guests will have access to a selection of retail merchandise and the latest Yas Island Magazine, which features exclusive news, offers and upcoming events, serving as a perfect guide to discovering a world of entertainment options on the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island Airport Lounge will also feature the Yas Explorer Passport, designed to enhance every visitor's Yas' experience by encouraging exploration and engagement. Upon picking up their Yas Explorer Passport, visitors can register online via a QR code, allowing them to participate in exciting draws. As they explore various locations on Yas Island, guests collect stamps and earn points, which can later be redeemed for exclusive rewards for adults, kids and even the littlest of adventurers.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said:“We are thrilled to introduce the Yas Island Airport Lounge to all travellers arriving to Abu Dhabi. The lounge exemplifies our commitment to providing exceptional experiences from the moment guests arrive and serves as a welcoming gateway to the wonders of Yas Island. We look forward to greeting travellers with the warmth and excitement that Yas Island is known for.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports commented:“We are thrilled to partner with Miral in bringing this exceptional new lounge to Zayed International Airport, where the Abu Dhabi experience truly begins. This luxurious space, designed to offer a seamless transition into the world-class destination that is Yas Island. We believe in showcasing Abu Dhabi's unique vibrance and warm hospitality from the moment of arrival, and this elegant space serves as a testament to that commitment.”

The Yas Island Airport Lounge is accessible to all guests free of charge and offers a dedicated waiting zone for the Yas Express bus, ensuring seamless connectivity to Yas Island.