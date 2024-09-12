Azerbaijan Takes Major Steps In Waste Management, Focuses On Absheron Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Serious steps are being taken regarding waste management in Azerbaijan.

Mehman Nabiyev, the head of the Environmental Policy Department at the of Ecology and Natural Resources, discussed this at a public forum on the implementation of the "Waste" law, Azernews reports.

He noted that attention is being given not only to household waste management in Baku but also to the handling of hazardous waste in the regions: "The management of medical waste is also a priority. Medical institutions from the Soviet era have contributed to an increase in medical waste. Our monitoring has assessed the danger level of this waste, and appropriate measures have been taken."

Nabiyev added that the strategic document on waste management outlines important actions to be taken. According to the document, a project will first be implemented in Absheron: "Once the project is successful in Absheron, it will be rolled out across the country. The private sector is also showing significant interest in waste disposal, collection, and transportation."