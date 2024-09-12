Azerbaijan Takes Major Steps In Waste Management, Focuses On Absheron Project
Date
9/12/2024 5:18:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Serious steps are being taken regarding waste management in
Azerbaijan.
Mehman Nabiyev, the head of the Environmental Policy Department
at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, discussed this at
a public forum on the implementation of the "Waste" law,
Azernews reports.
He noted that attention is being given not only to household
waste management in Baku but also to the handling of hazardous
waste in the regions: "The management of medical waste is also a
priority. Medical institutions from the Soviet era have contributed
to an increase in medical waste. Our monitoring has assessed the
danger level of this waste, and appropriate measures have been
taken."
Nabiyev added that the strategic document on waste management
outlines important actions to be taken. According to the document,
a project will first be implemented in Absheron: "Once the project
is successful in Absheron, it will be rolled out across the
country. The private sector is also showing significant interest in
waste disposal, collection, and transportation."
MENAFN12092024000195011045ID1108665823
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.