Azerbaijani Smes Benefit From Free Training At SME Model Enterprise

To enhance the knowledge and skills of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Azerbaijan, 61 business entities have already benefited from the SME Model Enterprise, which has been operating at Azerbaijan Technical University since March of this year, Azernews reports, citing the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA /KOBIA) under the of Economy.

These businesses applied the knowledge and methods learned in the training sessions at the model enterprise to their production processes. This has led to successful results, such as increased productivity, time and cost savings, reduced time loss at various production stages, and minimized waste.

The KOB Model Enterprise, created by KOBIA, offers its services free of charge to businesses involved in industrial production. Entrepreneurs can apply through the agency or via the model enterprise's social media accounts. Applications are added to a database, and qualifying entrepreneurs are included in training programs. Additionally, students and teachers in relevant fields can also participate in these trainings.

Besides the Model Enterprise, SMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs can benefit from KOBIA's free training, consulting services, business plan development, and support for participating in international professional development courses.