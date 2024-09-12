Azerbaijani Smes Benefit From Free Training At SME Model Enterprise
To enhance the knowledge and skills of small and medium-sized
businesses (SMEs) in Azerbaijan, 61 business entities have already
benefited from the SME Model Enterprise, which has been operating
at Azerbaijan Technical University since March of this year,
Azernews reports, citing the Small and Medium
Business Development Agency (SMBDA /KOBIA) under the Ministry of
Economy.
These businesses applied the knowledge and methods learned in
the training sessions at the model enterprise to their production
processes. This has led to successful results, such as increased
productivity, time and cost savings, reduced time loss at various
production stages, and minimized waste.
The KOB Model Enterprise, created by KOBIA, offers its services
free of charge to businesses involved in industrial production.
Entrepreneurs can apply through the agency or via the model
enterprise's social media accounts. Applications are added to a
database, and qualifying entrepreneurs are included in training
programs. Additionally, students and teachers in relevant fields
can also participate in these trainings.
Besides the Model Enterprise, SMEs and aspiring entrepreneurs
can benefit from KOBIA's free training, consulting services,
business plan development, and support for participating in
international professional development courses.
