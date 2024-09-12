UN Official Calls For Innovative Financial Tools To Address Climate Crisis At Baku Forum
Nazrin Abdul
The world needs the latest financial instruments to solve
climate problems.
Vladanka Andreyeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, made
this statement during her speech at the International Forum on
Sustainable Development and Climate Innovation in Baku,
Azernews reports.
"If we don't protect our ecosystem now, we won't be able to
protect our future either. The world needs the latest innovations
and financial tools to achieve the upcoming global goal of Net Zero
and address urgent climate problems," Andreyeva said.
She emphasised that reducing emissions is crucial in key sectors
of the economy, including industry, transport, and
construction.
"The UN supports collective efforts and projects to achieve
these goals. Climate change involves and affects everyone, so it is
necessary to foster global dialogue and develop innovative
solutions," she added.
It should be noted that the International Forum on Sustainable
Development and Climate Innovation, organized by the British
Chamber of Commerce (BCCA), has begun in Baku with the support of
the British Embassy, the Great Challenge Fund, the UN Azerbaijan
Representation, and the John Patterson Events company.
The main topics of the event are: 1) The latest innovations in
the business world, including carbon capture, energy transfer, Net
Zero in construction and housing, green hydrogen, and digital
development. 2) ESG in transport and urban transport systems. 3)
The index of smart cities.
