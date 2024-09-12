Turkish economy sees 0.4 percent decrease in total turnover in July

(MENAFN) In July, the Turkish experienced a slight decrease in total turnover, which fell by 0.4 percent on a month-to-month basis, according to the official figures released on Wednesday by Türkiye's statistical office, TurkStat. This decline follows a more robust 1.5 percent increase observed in June, indicating a shift in economic activity from the previous month.



The construction sector faced the most significant decline, with turnover dropping by 8.6 percent in July, reflecting substantial challenges within this industry. Additionally, the services sector also experienced a decrease, with turnover falling by 1.3 percent during the same period. These declines highlight the sector-specific difficulties that contributed to the overall contraction in economic turnover.



On the other hand, some sectors showed positive performance in July. The trade sector saw a modest increase in turnover, rising by 0.7 percent month-on-month. Similarly, the industrial sector experienced a slight growth of 0.3 percent in turnover. These gains in trade and industry sectors provided some counterbalance to the declines in construction and services.



Despite the monthly decline, Türkiye's total turnover index reported a significant year-on-year increase of 39.8 percent in July. This substantial annual rise indicates that, while there was a short-term contraction, the broader economic trends remain positive, reflecting ongoing growth and resilience in the Turkish economy.

