ITC Mangaldeep Elevates Pooja Experience with Innovative Scent 3 in 1 Launch

(MENAFN- Avian We) National, 11th September 2024: ITC Mangaldeep, one of India's leading incense brands, proudly announces the launch of its new sub-brand, Mangaldeep Scent. This innovative product marks a strategic expansion into aromatic space, offering consumers a luxurious and multi-dimensional olfactory experience.



Mangaldeep Scent 3 in 1 features three captivating fragrances in a single pack, providing a rich and varied olfactory experience to elevate one’s prayers. These fragrances are inspired by three international perfumes promising a unique and differentiated perfume-like experience. It ensures a 0% charcoal content, guaranteeing a pure and pleasant aroma and a superlative post-puja experience with its long-lasting fragrances.



The new Mangaldeep Scent 3 in 1 comes in elegantly designed packaging, engraved with the iconic Mangaldeep logo featuring the Lamp of Well-being with design elements that invoke a sense of luxury and mysterious appeal.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gaurav Tayal, Chief Executive, Matches & Agarbatti Business Division, ITC Ltd., said, “At ITC Mangaldeep, our mission is to enrich lives through the power of fragrance. The launch of Mangaldeep Scent underscores this commitment, offering our consumers the convenience of enjoying three distinct fragrances, without the need to purchase separate packs. Our extensive consumer research revealed a strong preference for diverse modern aromatic experiences inspired from the world of fine fragrances, whether for pujas or enhancing home environments.”



Mangaldeep Scent 3 in 1 is available at retail stores, marts, and online platforms. With the introduction of Mangaldeep Scent, ITC Mangaldeep continues to lead the way in delivering a premium and innovative aromatic experience for your daily puja needs.





