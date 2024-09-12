Wire Harness Market To Record USD 142.8 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wire Harness size is expected to register 4% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by growing trend towards electrification in the automotive industry.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wire Harness is estimated to reach USD 142.8 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market expansion is driven by the rising demand for wire harnesses across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications. Innovations in wire harness and the increasing complexity of electrical systems in modern vehicles and machinery could propel the market forward from 2024 to 2032. The rising investments in the field to support innovations further encourage growth.

For instance, in April 2024, Q5D Technology Ltd. secured a $3 million investment spearheaded by Lockheed Martin Ventures, the investment division of Lockheed Martin Corp. The capital will be allocated to advance the development of hardware and software tools designed to automate the wiring harness assembly process. The need for efficient, reliable, and high-performance wire harness solutions will play a pivotal role in shaping the industry growth trajectory.

Battery Wiring Harness to stimulate Market Growth

Wire harness market size from battery wiring harness segment will witness substantial growth from 2024 to 2032. This surge is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the growing need for efficient power management solutions. As battery technology advances and the demand for high-performance batteries escalates, the role of battery wiring harnesses in ensuring reliable power distribution and safety becomes increasingly critical. Innovations in battery wiring harness designs are addressing the need for enhanced performance, durability, and space optimization, thereby driving market expansion.

Optical Fiber Segment to Experience Significant Demand

Wire harness market share from optical fiber segment will grow notably due to its pivotal role in modern communication systems. Optical fibers, known for their high-speed data transmission capabilities, are integral to expanding telecommunications networks and enhancing internet connectivity. As the demand for high-bandwidth and low-latency communication solutions increases, particularly with the rise of 5G and smart technologies, the optical fiber segment is well-positioned for growth. Technological advancements in fiber materials and manufacturing processes contribute to the increased efficiency and reliability of optical fiber systems, further driving market demand.

Europe to Remain a Key Market Player

Europe wire harness market will maintain a strong market presence and grow significantly from 2024 to 2032. The region's advanced industrial infrastructure, in line with stringent regulations and standards, supports the robust demand for high-quality wire harness solutions. The automotive and aerospace industries in Europe are major consumers of wire harnesses, driven by the need for advanced electrical systems and increased vehicle and aircraft complexity. Additionally, Europe's focus on green technologies and renewable energy sources is fostering the development of innovative wire harness solutions, contributing to market growth. Government initiatives and regulatory frameworks supporting technological advancements and infrastructure development further bolster Europe's position in the global market.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

Key players in the wire harness market include Sumitomo Electric Industries, Kromberg & Schubert, Amphenol Corporation, Lear Corporation, TE Connectivity, Furukawa Electric, Leoni AG, Yazaki Corporation, Manitou Group Gear, PKC Group (Motherson).

In the wire harness market, companies like Sumitomo Electric Industries and Yazaki Corporation are driving demand through innovation and strategic investments. By focusing on advanced materials and efficient manufacturing processes, these firms enhance the performance and reliability of wire harnesses. Their commitment to technological advancements and tailored solutions addresses evolving industry needs, boosting market growth and competitiveness.

In May 2024, Toray Industries, Inc. and Yazaki Corporation announced a significant collaborative breakthrough: the creation of a recycled polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin grade. This innovative resin is made from reclaimed scrap materials generated during manufacturing processes and is used to produce connectors for automotive wire harnesses.

